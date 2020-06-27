You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
INVESTING FOR IMPACT

Is green the new gold?

ESG funds have proved their resilience by outperforming amid Covid-19 market sell-off
Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200627_AMUNDI_4158128.jpg
Investment flows into ESG funds have been higher than for conventional funds during the coronavirus crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

When the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020, what started as an emerging disease in China, in a few weeks, turned into one of the most serious health crises ever known.

Evidence is mounting as to the devastating economic impact of the pandemic....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Investment opportunities and longer-term trends in Asia

To disclose or not to disclose: Transparency in a crisis

Wirecard fraud casts appreciative limelight on short-sellers

Gold's attempt to break US$1,800 fails again

Of asses, art and alternative assets

Guidelines for investors to survive the Covid-19 economic crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 26, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives letter from potential investor

HYFLUX announced in a regulatory filing on Friday that it has received a letter from Johnny Widjaja, who expressed...

Jun 26, 2020 11:16 PM
Real Estate

Microsoft to permanently close its retail stores

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft said Friday it will close its stores around the world except for four locations that will...

Jun 26, 2020 11:03 PM
Garage

Luckin shares to be delisted on Monday

[BENGALURU] Luckin Coffee said on Friday Nasdaq notified the Chinese coffee chain that its shares would be delisted...

Jun 26, 2020 11:01 PM
Stocks

US: Shares falls as Fed action weighs on bank stocks, virus cases surge

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's major indexes dropped on Friday as the United States set a new record for a one-day...

Jun 26, 2020 10:52 PM
Transport

Lufthansa digital, finance executive to leave

[BERLIN] Thorsten Dirks, who was the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for digitisation and finance, is...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.