You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
INVESTING GLOBALLY & PROFITABLY

Key investment ideas for 4Q 2020

Q4 is set to be a volatile quarter given the looming risks, but there are pockets of investment opportunities
Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201021_IFAST21HWY1_4291609.jpg
The rebound in China's import growth and pickup in retail sales are signs of a domestic demand revival, which has in turn supported Asia's economic recovery.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

THE third quarter was again a stark reminder of how rapidly things can change this year. While most equity markets generated positive returns over the quarter, that is not to say 3Q 2020 was all smooth sailing.

September was shaky for global capital markets, but the third quarter ended...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Are banks currently value traps?

Becoming an entrepreneur in investment management

Lion Global Investors builds 'curated portfolios' capability

Foreign investors flocking to Japan with Warren Buffett's seal of approval

Trump has been good for stocks, but investors should still root for a Biden win

More uncertainty amid US polls, Brexit, vaccine issues

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes appoints Darrell Lim as acting independent non-executive chairman

TROUBLED healthcare provider New Silkroutes Group announced the appointment of Darrell Lim Chee Lek as acting...

Oct 21, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK government suffers defeat by House of Lords over Brexit law

[LONDON] The upper chamber of Britain's parliament on Tuesday inflicted a symbolic defeat on the government over...

Oct 21, 2020 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs to pay US$2.8b over 1MDB scandal, says report

[WASHINGTON] Global financial titan Goldman Sachs is preparing to admit wrongdoing in the massive 1MDB Malaysian...

Oct 21, 2020 12:14 AM
Technology

Doctors may have found secretive new organs in the centre of your head

[NEW YORK] After millenniums of careful slicing and dicing, it might seem as though scientists have figured out...

Oct 21, 2020 12:07 AM
Technology

Adobe unveils authentication tool in battle against deepfakes

[SAN JOSE] Adobe debuted a software tool to help media creators prove their images are real, the latest move by the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for