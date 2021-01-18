You are here

KKR looks to Singapore as key investment market for new US$1.7b Asia real estate fund

Investment firm expects to gain exposure in the Republic within the next two years, and has its eye on retail and office sectors
Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Investment firm KKR, which recently closed a US$1.7 billion fund, has set its sights on Singapore as one of the core markets for the fund which is targeting real estate investments in the Asia-Pacific.
INVESTMENT firm KKR, which recently closed a US$1.7 billion fund, has set its sights on Singapore as one of the core markets for the fund which is targeting real estate investments in the Asia-Pacific.

With the city-state on the path to recovery, KKR's head of Asia-...

