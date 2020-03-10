You are here

Money FM podcast: If you have 10k to invest today, where are the opportunities?

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Money and Me: If you have 10k to invest today, where are the opportunities?

Synopsis: Michelle Martin speaks to Swapnil Mishra, head of private wealth at Kristal.AI, about how you should invest $10,000 in today’s unpredictable market and what the underlying principles are.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

