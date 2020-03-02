You are here

Money Hacks podcast: Should you invest your CPF money in a turbulent market? (Ep 66)

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus

Money Hacks Ep 66: Should you invest your CPF money in a turbulent market?

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this week's episode, we talk about CPF investments, and if you should invest them in a turbulent market. Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus, the only digital investment adviser that now has a CPF investment option, gives us his views.

1. What is the difference between traditional CPF investment schemes and digital schemes? Are there hidden fees? (1:02)

2. In a turbulent market now worsened by the coronavirus threat, should you invest your CPF funds? (4:09)

3. CPF is your long-term money. How can it perform if you take a similar long-term market view versus just leaving it in CPF? (5:14)

4. Invest wisely, strategically, not tactically. Strategic investment means a long-term approach, whereas a tactical investment means trying to beat the market with constant changes. Find out the pros and cons of such approaches (9:29)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

