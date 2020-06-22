You are here

Money Hacks: Why insurance is good risk management during uncertain times (Ep 74)

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks Ep 74: Why insurance is good risk management during uncertain times

10:42 min

Synopsis: Uploaded fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how to understand basic personal risk management as the year sees continuing market turmoil.

Host Chris Lim speaks remotely with SingSaver's founder and country manager Rohith Murthy.

They tackle the following points:

1. Accept the reality that Covid-19 is a serious threat to income and jobs, and how to assess your finances (3:20)

2. The typical financial journey of a Singaporean or Permanent Resident here (4:30)

3. Why insurance is still seen here as a grudge purchase, and why it is more important in a world of uncertainty (5:15)

4. Establish the risk to your income, cash and health needs; ensure you have the right affordable policy to be protected (6:40)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T

