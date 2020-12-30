No, you did not miss a bull run

Get our introductory offer at only
IT'S been a challenging year. But 2020 is ending on a high note.
Singapore's Straits Times Index (SGX: ^STI) has surpassed the 2,800 mark, rallying by over 27 per cent from its March bottom.
The US-based S&P 500 (INDEXSP: .INX) looks set to close 10 per cent above where it was...
