On valuations: it's back to basics amid Covid-19

CORPORATE finance guru Aswath Damodaran had some advice for the audience at the 73rd CFA Institute Annual Virtual Conference: Don't abandon valuation fundamentals during the Covid-19 crisis.
"It is precisely times like these that matter most," he said. "You need to go back to the first...
