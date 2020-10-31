You are here

People fear a market crash more than they have in years

Stocks could well rise despite investor worries, but this is a high-risk moment.
Sat, Oct 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

No one knows the future, but given the general lack of investor confidence amid a pandemic and political polarisation, there is a chance that a negative, self-fulfilling prophecy will flourish. It seems that investors should be advised to remain cautious in their US stock market holdings. The potential rewards for being heavily committed to the market in the coming years need to be carefully balanced against the possible risks.
THE coronavirus crisis and the November election have driven fears of a major market crash to the highest levels in many years.

At the same time, stocks are trading at very high levels. That volatile combination doesn't mean that a crash will occur, but it suggests that the risk of one is...

Wealth & Investing

