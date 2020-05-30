You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Signs of a tech bounce - if you know where to look

The place to look is Taiwan, where companies have to report sales every month, which makes the numbers timely.
Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200530_MLTECH30_4131454.jpg
TSMC and Foxconn's Hon Hai Precision Industry are the most famous names in Taiwan's tech sector, with VIP client lists that include Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei Technologies, and Sony.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BURIED in a set of little-known data are early signs that the hardware side of the technology sector may be rebounding from the pandemic-driven plunge.

Investors generally need to wait until a few weeks after a quarter closes to get a sense of how well (or how badly) business has done, or hope that the company provides an update when the situation changes - except in Taiwan.

A decades-old regulation requires companies there to report sales every month. This information is useful not only to investors in locally traded stocks. What is listed is a broad range of companies that make chips, components, half-assembled modules and final products used in almost every electronics device in the world.

The numbers can also provide a snapshot of output in China, where most Taiwanese technology manufacturers have the bulk of production.

As early as January, it became obvious that the novel coronavirus would be a nightmare for tech companies. We now know that Apple posted a 7.2 per cent drop in March-quarter sales of iPhones and iPads, while its major supplier, Foxconn Technology Group, suffered its biggest dive in revenue for seven years.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan top court rules adultery no longer a crime

More interesting is to see what has been going on since. A look at April sales data from Taiwan enabled me to crunch numbers. What we find is a bounce in revenue that gives some hope for the global sector.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Foxconn's Hon Hai Precision Industry are the most famous names in this data set, because they are the biggest in their category and have a VIP client list that includes Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei Technologies and Sony. Yet hundreds of others, such as Pegatron, Quanta Computer and Largan Precision, collectively supply most of the industry.

By aggregating the data month by month, comparing to the year before to smooth out seasonality, and looking at the sub-sectors within tech - defined by the Taiwan Stock Exchange - such as components suppliers, chipmakers, or computer assemblers, we can get an understanding of what was happening just a few weeks ago.

Computers and peripherals, which include major PC and server makers Quanta and Compal Electronics, showed the largest rebound, from an 11.9 per cent drop in the January-to-March period to a 7.9 per cent rise in April. Electronics parts and components, such as circuit-board supplier Compeq Manufacturing, turned a mild decline into solid growth - from a 3.1 per cent decline into a 9.1 per cent increase.

Other electronics, including Hon Hai, which not only assembles iPhones but also servers and networking equipment, went from an 11.8 per cent fall to flat. Chips, headlined by TSMC, remained incredibly strong. Optoelectronics, which largely comprises displays and camera modules, show a prolonged decline.

One of the key takeaways is the relative strength in corporate-focused hardware, and possible continued weakness in gadgets. Foxconn pointed to this earlier this month, when it told investors that its consumer-devices division, which encompasses iPhones, would fall at least 15 per cent, while enterprise products would climb 10 per cent.

There are two important caveats to the data.

The first is that they track just Taipei-listed companies, and not some big names like Huawei and Samsung Electronics, which also manufacture their own hardware. However, it is a like-for-like comparison - those companies are not included in last year's data, either - and the broad reach of Taiwan's tech sector means that even Huawei and Samsung are likely part of its supply chain.

A more important note is that this is just for one month. Some of that April uptick is simply catch-up production for time lost at the height of the pandemic. Yet clients would not place orders if they did not feel that there is end-demand somewhere.

Autos and textiles are cutting production and shuttering factories in the knowledge that such a pickup in sales is not likely. With global turmoil making companies reticent to give predictions, investors wait in the dark for an update or a quarterly conference call. Even if we do not know whether this is a true rebound, or merely a dead-cat bounce, at least there is more timely data available to examine. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Global economic recovery likely to be swift, but stock markets might have run too far

During a crisis, investors should make it a point to think the unthinkable

Crisis and resilience - Navigating a sustainable recovery

Conducting due diligence amid Covid-19 restrictions

New York gold traders drown in a glut they helped create

Singapore pension system scores mid-ranking in global study of 70 pension plans

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 11:55 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

May 29, 2020 11:50 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

May 29, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore and China to launch 'fast lane' for essential travel in early June

SINGAPORE and China have agreed to implement a “fast lane” arrangement in early June to enable essential travel for...

May 29, 2020 11:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with Utico, exploring options, including Aqua Munda

BELEAGUERED water-treatment firm Hyflux said that it continues to be in discussions with Utico, following the...

May 29, 2020 11:02 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer sentiment faltered in late May, outlook dimmed

[WASHINGTON] US consumer sentiment faltered in late May as Americans became increasingly pessimistic on the economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.