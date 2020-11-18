You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

The next phase of the V

It will be about returning to where we would have been sans the Covid-19 shock and it may be reached by the middle of next year.
Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201118_JOBS_4330764.jpg
Accelerated restructuring has taken place in the labour market. Jumpstarting it with expansionary policies means that wage pressures will build up quickly, ensuring that underlying core personal consumption expenditure inflation will rise and eventually move sustainably higher.
PHOTO: AFP

THE plunge in global economic activity in March was followed by a supercharged recovery from May, helped by the restart of economies and the opening of floodgates of monetary and fiscal stimulus. This rapid turnaround, which defied consensus expectations, means our forecast that global GDP will...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Non-traditional Reits - more than meets the eye

Agribusiness bonds will do well, with or without vaccine

Looking at pharmaceuticals beyond Covid-19

Will Sunningdale minorities seize the chance to stay invested as the company goes private?

Tech-powered bond trades are booming as liquidity vanishes

Markets will be volatile - except when everyone expects it

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

RBI proposes amalgamation of DBS' India business with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

DBS Group's India business may be amalgamated with an Indian bank under a proposed scheme by the Reserve Bank of...

Nov 18, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

Amazon expands push into health care with online pharmacy

[SEATTLE] Amazon is making its biggest push into selling prescription drugs yet, launching a digital pharmacy and...

Nov 18, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps close campaign aides, US congressman for White House roles

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several insiders from his election campaign and a Democratic...

Nov 18, 2020 12:14 AM
Real Estate

Homebuilder confidence hits another record on US buying boom

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder confidence in the US jumped in November, hitting another record high as buyers swarmed...

Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing output up for sixth straight month in October

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing production rose at a solid pace in October, marking the sixth straight advance as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for