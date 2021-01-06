US$13t crisis-era debt bill comes due for big economies

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
THE world's biggest economies shouldering record debt burdens are about to confront an unwelcome legacy of the financial crisis: a US$13 trillion debt bill.
The Group of Seven nations plus key emerging markets face the heaviest bond maturities in at least a decade, much of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes