You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

World's happiest people seek road to financial smarts

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Helsinki

THE most cheerful people on Earth are about to get some help managing their finances.

In Finland, which topped the most recent United Nations World Happiness Report, the central bank is drawing up a financial-literacy strategy for citizens.

The idea, conceived in a country that already outperforms much of the rich world in education, is to figure out whether a bit more financial acumen will help Finns borrow less.

Finnish household debt has doubled in the past two decades against a backdrop of falling interest rates and the gradual obsolescence of cash as a form of payment. The people of Finland, home to companies like Nokia and Rovio of Angry Birds fame, are known for being more tech savvy than most. But their willingness to embrace digital payments over cash has coincided with less discipline in their spending habits.

SEE ALSO

World's happiest people seeking road to financial intelligence

Now, a record 7 per cent of Finland's 5.5 million citizens can't pay their bills, up by a third over the past decade. In recent years, the authorities have raised the alarm on growth in consumer credit in particular.

Juha Pantzar, executive director of the Guarantee Foundation, which helps over-indebted people regain control of their finances, says the fact that "cash has vanished" has created a new reality that's "obscuring people's feel for money".

"A lot of people have a hard time estimating where their money is spent, how much they will have left at the end of the month, and how much they can afford to borrow," he said.

About twenty years ago, cash was used in 70 per cent of payment transactions at stores, with cards accounting for the rest. Now, those metrics have flipped: card, mobile and other digital modes of payment were used in more than 80 per cent of the time in 2018, according to data compiled by the central bank.

Olli Rehn, the governor of the Bank of Finland, says that "consumers have largely already moved to a digital world" when it comes to payments. "People no longer have such physical budget limitations as they used to do, and that makes it harder for people to manage their finances."

That's where the central bank hopes to make a difference. Its first step will be to compile data and best practices from organisations already working in the field in a bid to scale up their work and ensure all groups in society are getting adequate assistance. Then, it will set national targets for financial literacy, and work with third-party providers to coordinate the roll-out of the national plan. (The central bank is still working on the details of the programme.)

Finland has already explored other ways to cut household debt. The financial regulator has capped home loans at 85 per cent of a property's purchase price, and plans for further restrictions are in the works at the finance ministry.

By 2023, the government wants to have a credit registry with records of everyone's borrowing to help lenders assess whether to grant a new loan. Rules on consumer credit were tightened last autumn.

Finnish authorities are worried about the human cost of debt which, in extreme cases, can even result in people being sidelined from the labour market as employers shun workers with poor credit histories, and because people servicing massive debt loads find little benefit in working.

In Finland's parliament, there's a broad consensus that keeping consumers as informed as possible on the dangers of debt is key. The plan also has the backing of the financial sector.

"No one should have to learn to manage their finances by trial and error," said Piia-Noora Kauppi, managing director of Finance Finland, which represents the industry. "These skills should be taught at school much more and much earlier."

True to style, the Finns are exploring high-tech paths towards educating citizens on how to use their money. In the future, new tools built on machine-learning algorithms will help forecast people's financial behaviour and make personal cash-flow predictions, as well as give advice to consumers on their spending.

The caveat is that "people need to be willing and motivated to use those tools", Ms Kauppi said. "If you don't want to face your financial reality, then none of these tools will help." BLOOMBERG

Wealth & Investing

3 lessons from owning Reits for 15 years

Focus on animal welfare guides 2 vegan funds

Building trust through proper continuous disclosure

Recovery will still be made-in-China

Why diversity drives better investor outcomes

Rush to green sparks concern of bubble in ESG assets

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

[SEATTLE] Boeing scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in...

Feb 11, 2020 11:57 PM
Government & Economy

Job openings in US fall to two-year low, capping annual drop

[WASHINGTON] US job openings unexpectedly slumped, falling to a two-year low in December, which could reflect weaker...

Feb 11, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Novel coronavirus named 'Covid-19': UN health agency

[GENEVA] The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said "Covid-19" would be the new official name for the deadly...

Feb 11, 2020 11:27 PM
Government & Economy

Ex-billionaire Mallya fights extradition from UK for fraud

[LONDON] Former Indian billionaire Vijay Mallya returned to a London court to fight extradition to his home country...

Feb 11, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

ThaiBev puts off Feb 28 shareholder meeting in S'pore on coronavirus worries

CITING the outbreak of a deadly virus that has so far infected 47 people in Singapore, Thai Beverage Public Co (...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly