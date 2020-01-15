You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Yen is key to Japan buying abroad, not hedging or yields

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WH_Yen _211110.jpg
International brokers with Japanese clients are no doubt salivating at the slide in currency hedging costs, which increases their incentive to buy overseas. But history suggests it is the yen itself that is key to a flood of investment from the east.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo

INTERNATIONAL brokers with Japanese clients are no doubt salivating at the slide in currency hedging costs, which increases their incentive to buy overseas. But history suggests it is the yen itself that is key to a flood of investment from the east.

The cost of buying protection against an adverse move in the yen for three months has slumped over one percentage point in about a year, to 2 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

While overseas security purchases from Japanese investors have edged higher, a look at past trends hints that the level of the yen plays a more important role in their investments rather than hedging or higher yields available abroad.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Over the past decade, three-month hedging costs for yen investors in dollar securities surged to a peak of 3.4 per cent in 2018 from just 20 basis points at the beginning of 2010. That rise failed to dent Japanese demand for overseas bond investment. Furthermore, despite the slump in costs over the past 12 months, the pace of weekly foreign purchases has begun to slow.

SEE ALSO

China firms' hedging activities spike amid trade war uncertainty

The relationship between the yen and overseas investment looks much clearer. Periods of strength in the Japanese currency have corresponded with increases in overseas security purchases and vice-versa. Net investment in foreign stocks and bonds rose 17 per cent to about 20.5 trillion yen (S$251 billion) in the 12 months to December, during which the yen climbed one per cent against the dollar.

"The past year's pattern shows that outbound flows emerge when the yen appreciates," said Eiichiro Miura, general manager of the fixed income department at Nissay Asset Management Corp. At levels around 110 per dollar, where the yen fell to for the first time since May on Tuesday, "Japanese investors will be reluctant to actively buy foreign bonds without currency hedges".

Perhaps surprisingly, the link between higher yields available abroad and the level of overseas investment also looks tenuous. Notwithstanding the fact that the yield premium Japanese investors could obtain in the US and Europe has been in overall decline since 2013, periods of rising spreads abroad counterintuitively show foreign outflows while those of falling spreads show inflows.

One prominent example is US Treasuries. The Federal Reserve's three rate cuts last year and injection of ample liquidity to markets have eased upward pressure on money rates and dollar funding costs in favour of Japanese investors. Still, Japan's share of outstanding US Treasury securities has been in steady decline, and a rise in the middle of last year was being quickly reversed in the latest US data through September.

"At current levels, the return from Treasuries is still negative, making it difficult for Japanese investors to buy fully-hedged," said Shinji Hiramatsu, a senior investment manager at Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co. "The alternative will be to remove some hedges to seek out positive returns or take currency risks when the yen's appreciation accelerates." BLOOMBERG

Wealth & Investing

BlackRock CEO puts sustainability investing at core of strategy

Emerging markets' outlook: Subdued growth not bad news

Money FM podcast: The No 1 technique traders use that you need to know

Companies are rushing to borrow cheaply while they still can

Investors are best served by ignoring market forecasters

What is an asset class, really?

BREAKING

Jan 15, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

Iran warns Europeans of 'consequences' in nuclear dispute

[TEHERAN] Iran warned Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday about "the consequences" of their decision to launch a...

Jan 15, 2020 12:21 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE pares stake in Gemdale Properties to 23.8%

OUE on Tuesday said it has pared its stake in associated company and Hong Kong-listed real estate developer Gemdale...

Jan 15, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

US House to vote on Wednesday on sending Trump impeachment charges

[WASHINGTON] The Democratic-led US House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment...

Jan 15, 2020 12:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Court extends judicial management periods for Emas, Swiber

AILING offshore services provider Emas Offshore on Tuesday said that the Court has granted the judicial managers' (...

Jan 15, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

UBS wealth management job cull starts with cuts in Asia, Europe

[ZURICH] UBS Group  started a sweeping round of job cuts at its global wealth management unit in Europe and Asia,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly