Billionaire Joe Lewis turns forex trading bets into 500% art gains

He is getting almost £350 million from auctions of about 50 works

Joe Lewis (left) and Tottenham Hotspur ex-chairman Daniel Levy at one of the football club’s matches in 2016. The sale of Lewis’ art pieces fetched winning bids of as much as £48.2 million. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Billionaire Joe Lewis is losing money this year on one of his biggest listed holdings, but a group of private assets inside the investor’s sprawling fortune is minting big returns.

The Tavistock Group founder has locked in gains of more than 500 per cent at each of three recent art auctions in London, selling scores of pieces behind one of the world’s biggest private collections, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That is reshaping a distinctive part of a business empire that spans US luxury hotels to British private credit firms.

He has netted almost £350 million (US$469 million) overall from Sotheby’s auctions of about 50 works from artists including Francis Bacon, Gustav Klimt and Edgar Degas, with most of the sales coming across two days in late June.

Winning bids for the pieces last month rose as much as 329 per cent above their high estimates, driving one of the biggest-ever sales globally from a single art collection.

“It’s a turning point,” Oliver Barker, chair of Sotheby’s Europe, who worked with the Lewis family on the auctions, said in an interview. “A collection of this magnitude has to evolve.”

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Lewis made his name in the 1990s, speculating on the British pound and Mexican peso. He became known as “the Boxer”, a reflection of his heavyweight foreign exchange trading status and a nod to namesake US champion fighter Joe Louis.

Later, he diversified through sports investments, including a major stake in Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League team he has supported since childhood.

He and his family are now worth about US$9.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Almost 10 per cent is tied up in art market investments, the index shows, with Lewis’ 65-year-old daughter Vivienne increasingly leading efforts to reshape the collection.

His other assets include a controlling stake in cattle producer Australian Agricultural, one of his biggest listed holdings, which has declined in value this year.

Works from the Lewis Collection have adorned public and private settings of the billionaire’s business empire, making art more than simply a personal interest for an investor who received a pardon from US President Donald Trump in November 2025 for a 2024 conviction in New York over inside trading.

“I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about letting them go,” Vivienne, a senior managing director at Tavistock Group, said in a statement on the June auction, which also included works from Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Amedeo Modigliani. “To my surprise, even before the sale began, I felt good about it.”

A cast Lewis owns of Arturo Di Modica’s bronze Charging Bull statue, famed for featuring in Manhattan’s financial district, sits in a 50,000-square-foot garden within a community that Tavistock Group has developed in Florida.

Pieces from British sculptors Henry Moore and Philip Jackson feature on the same premises, underscoring Lewis’ taste for artists harking back to his home nation, despite building a life as a tax exile.

Lewis, a former shareholder of Sotheby’s rival Christie’s who started out in London’s less privileged East End district, also previously housed works from British painter Francis Bacon in his 98-metre superyacht, Aviva.

A Bacon self-portrait was the highlight of the Lewis family’s earlier sale of so-called “Masterpieces”, comprising other works from Lucian Freud and Leon Kossoff.

A 1992 portrait of Bacon by fellow British painter Stephen Conroy acquired by Lewis two decades ago hung for years by the billionaire’s desk. The same piece received a £60,000 winning bid last month, almost 25 per cent above its high estimate for the auction.

A boost for London’s art scene

The sales for the Lewis Collection pieces, which fetched winning bids last month of as much as £48.2 million, represented a boost for London’s high-end art scene after a global downturn in the sector last year.

The Lewis sale will likely change “the mood music in the London art market”, said Barker from Sotheby’s. Lewis and his daughter, he said, were very “supportive of the strategic idea to focus on London so that they could very much be the star of the show”.

Prized works offer a typically stable asset class to preserve wealth, while still offering the potential for outsized gains. The global average for art prices at auction has risen more than five-times since 1990, even with values declining in recent years, according to data from Art Market Research.

“Buying a Picasso and having it on the wall of your living room is an effective piece of ultimate financial security,” said Gilles Erulin, founder and CEO of Westwick Melrose & Cromwell, a London-based advisory firm for wealthy families. “It’s about having a safe-haven currency.”

Lewis transferred a majority holding in Tottenham to a family trust in 2022, when it was ranked among the world’s most valuable football teams.

Tavistock is now expanding another Florida development after already spending US$1 billion transforming it into a resort with a five-star hotel and a condo tower with US$14.5 million penthouses.

Meanwhile, the Lewis family have made plans to inject at least an extra £100 million into Tottenham Hotspur, Bloomberg reported last month, after the team narrowly avoided a shock relegation from the Premier League.

One Lewis Collection piece sold this year from French painter Chaim Soutine depicts a young male worker in the decade before the UK billionaire was born, echoing his own humble origins. Lewis bought the painting at a Christie’s auction about three decades ago for US$350,000. He parted with it for more than seven times that figure.

“We’ve always known we were only ever custodians of these works,” Vivienne Lewis said. “I’m especially happy we chose to do this in London, the place where our journey began.” BLOOMBERG