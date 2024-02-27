INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE ·
Book review: Four pillars to help you make better financial decisions

Book by William Bernstein sets out four building blocks of investing: theory, history, psychology and business

Mark K Bhasin

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 6:11 pm
The book, The Four Pillars of Investing, provides a strong foundation in financial principles.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

CFA Singapore Insights

In The Four Pillars of Investing, Second Edition: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio, author William J Bernstein, a retired neurologist and co-founder of investment management firm Efficient Frontier Advisors, provides a comprehensive guide that offers important insights and practical strategies for creating and maintaining a successful investment portfolio.

The book, first published in 2002, gives investors a strong foundation in financial principles. Bernstein sets out four key pillars that serve as the bedrock: theory, history, psychology, and business. These pillars together function like the four legs of a chair and are the guiding principles for making good investment decisions.

The...

READ MORE

