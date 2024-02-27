Book review: Four pillars to help you make better financial decisions

In The Four Pillars of Investing, Second Edition: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio, author William J Bernstein, a retired neurologist and co-founder of investment management firm Efficient Frontier Advisors, provides a comprehensive guide that offers important insights and practical strategies for creating and maintaining a successful investment portfolio.
The book, first published in 2002, gives investors a strong foundation in financial principles. Bernstein sets out four key pillars that serve as the bedrock: theory, history, psychology, and business. These pillars together function like the four legs of a chair and are the guiding principles for making good investment decisions.
The...