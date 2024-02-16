Budget 2024: Refundable investment credit scheme could boost Singapore’s competitiveness

TAX consultants praised the Refundable Investment Credit (RIC) scheme for its potential to enhance Singapore as an attractive base of operations for multinational enterprises (MNEs).
This comes as a new regime of a global minimum tax rate of 15 per cent is set to kick in.
The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech. It is consistent with the Global Anti-base Erosion Rules for Qualified Refundable Tax Credits.
Johanes Candra, EY partner, business incentives advisory,...