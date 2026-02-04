Bitcoin drops to lowest price since Trump’s election victory

Investor concerns have remained elevated amid economic headwinds, while stocks have struggled to rebound amid low risk appetite and persistent AI bubble fears

PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Bitcoin dropped to its lowest since US President Donald Trump retook the White House a little more than a year ago, erasing the gains registered by the bellwether digital asset since the election victory of the crypto-friendly US president.

The largest cryptocurrency extended its almost four-month slide, falling below US$74,424.95, the lowest price of 2025. That level was seen on Apr 7 after Trump’s initial tariff plan upended financial markets worldwide.

“A lot of the traders were trying to buy the dip, betting on a rebound above US$80,000,” said Bohan Jiang, senior derivatives trader at FalconX. “As Bitcoin drifts lower, a lot of those positions have been liquidated, putting pressure on prices.”

Bitcoin fell as much as 7 per cent to US$72,877 on Tuesday (Feb 3), its lowest since Nov 6, 2024, before regaining some ground to US$76,000 at 3.35 pm in New York. It is now down almost 14 per cent for the year.

Despite a pro-crypto White House and surging institutional adoption, Bitcoin has plummeted about 40 per cent since rocketing to a record in early October. The rout follows a crippling bout of liquidations on Oct 10, triggered by additional comments by Trump on tariffs, that wiped out US$19 billion in leveraged token bets that the broader crypto market has yet to recover from.

Market turbulence

Bitcoin’s latest slide comes amid broader market turbulence, particularly a historic slump in precious metals at the end of last week after their spectacular rally. The S&P 500 on Tuesday retreated from near records on a tech sell-off, while gold and silver rebounded and oil surged on renewed geopolitical risk.

For Bitcoin, the crypto derivatives market is pointing to further weakness with no significant positive catalysts in sight.

The open interest, the number of outstanding contracts, for crypto futures contracts collapsed over the weekend, according to data from CME and Coinglass. The funding rate for perpetual futures, which makes up most of the trading volume in digital assets, has turned negative, meaning there is more demand for bearish bets.

Put options – contracts that protect against downside risk – have eased, but strike-price concentrations show the market has not shaken off its jitters.

“Crypto sentiment is hitting rock bottom,” said Augustine Fan, partner at Hong Kong-based crypto options platform SignalPlus. “Volatility has finally moved up after a yearlong move lower as traders scrambled for protection, with markets trading in bear-market mode.”

Pro-crypto president

Outside the price tumult caused by tariffs in April last year, Bitcoin had largely stayed above the US$75,000 level it reached after the reelection of Trump, who promised policies more favourable to the crypto industry.

But the market has faced persistent downward pressure since the October sell-off. Despite a brief reprieve the week of Thanksgiving, with Bitcoin bouncing back nearly 7 per cent, the mood turned sour again in December.

Investor concerns have remained elevated amid economic headwinds, while stocks have struggled to rebound amid low risk appetite and persistent AI bubble fears.

While some institutional holders have held firm, retail participation has faded as major long-term Bitcoin holders have dumped billions worth of the asset.

The MarketVector Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap Index, which tracks the 50 smallest digital assets in a basket of 100, also plummeted almost 70 per cent over the past year. So-called altcoins have largely underperformed Bitcoin and Ether since the two largest cryptocurrencies by market value received US approval for exchange-traded products, attracting institutional money. Yet spot ETFs for those assets – with a significant portion held by retail investors – have seen billions in outflows in November.

“Bitcoin still trades like a high-beta risk asset, not digital gold,” said Morten Christensen, a trader who runs AirdropAlert.com. “That doesn’t mean the thesis is dead – it means it’s not there yet.” BLOOMBERG