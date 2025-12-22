JPMorgan is exploring crypto trading for institutional clients

It is the latest sign of banks warming up to digital assets, and considering it less as a fringe investment

JPMorgan plans to allow institutional clients to use their holdings of Bitcoin and Ether as collateral for loans. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] JPMorgan Chase is considering offering cryptocurrency trading to its institutional clients, as large banks around the world deepen their involvement in the asset class.

The Wall Street giant is assessing what products and services its markets division could offer to expand its footprint in crypto, said a person familiar with the plans. This could include spot and derivatives trading, they added, asking not to be identified as the plans are not public.

The efforts, which are in their early stages, are in response to rising interest from clients, following changes in the US regulatory environment around digital assets, the person added.

Concrete plans will depend on whether there is sufficient demand for any specific product, as well as an assessment of the risks and opportunities and what is feasible from a regulatory standpoint, the source noted.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

While JPMorgan has been very active in blockchain, a crypto trading move would be the latest sign of how banks have started warming up to digital assets, following the return of US President Donald Trump to the White House.

His administration has appointed crypto-friendly regulators and pushed through new stablecoin legislation. Earlier this month, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued guidance saying that US banks may step into the role of intermediaries of crypto.

Such regulatory shifts have begun to ease long-standing constraints, opening a path for banks to act as intermediaries.

For JPMorgan, whose CEO Jamie Dimon had earlier dismissed Bitcoin as “pet rock”, the move highlights how Wall Street is starting to consider it less as a fringe investment.

Dimon’s latest stance has been more pragmatic. “I don’t think you should smoke, but I defend your right to smoke,” he said at JPMorgan’s investor conference in May. “I defend your right to buy Bitcoin. Go at it.”

The bank recently arranged the creation, distribution and settlement of a short-term bond for Galaxy Digital on the Solana blockchain. It also plans to allow institutional clients to use their holdings of Bitcoin and Ether as collateral for loans.

Earlier this year, Standard Chartered launched a trading service for institutional clients in spot Bitcoin and Ether through its UK branch, while Italy’s largest banking group Intesa Sanpaolo made its first Bitcoin purchase, buying roughly one million euros (S$1.5 million) worth of the original crypto through its proprietary digital assets trading desk.

Goldman Sachs Group has operated a crypto derivatives trading desk for several years and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has amassed US$68 billion in its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund it launched in 2024.

The world’s largest crypto has had a turbulent end to the year, after tumbling around 29 per cent from a record US$126,251 in early October. It was trading at around US$90,128 on Monday morning in New York. BLOOMBERG