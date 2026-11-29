Latest decline in WLFI renews concerns about the risk of the collateral being liquidated

Over the Nov 28-29 weekend, World Liberty Financial’s WLFI cryptocurrency fell below US$0.02, extending its decline from a 2025 peak to about 94%. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

THE Trump family’s flagship crypto venture is facing a fresh bout of turmoil, with one of its digital tokens plumbing record lows, its stablecoin briefly losing its US dollar peg and a once-close billionaire backer renewing his attacks on the project.

World Liberty Financial’s WLFI cryptocurrency lost more than half its value in a 24-hour stretch over the Nov 28-29 weekend, falling below US$0.02 and extending its decline from a 2025 peak to about 94 per cent. USD1, the venture’s multibillion-dollar stablecoin, briefly traded as low as US$0.94 before recovering to near its intended value of US$1, according to tracker CoinGecko.

The episode marks the latest setback for a business launched weeks before Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory that has since expanded into digital payments and lending, capitalising on the US president’s embrace of the crypto industry.

Justin Sun, the billionaire founder of the Tron blockchain who has said he invested at least US$45 million in WLFI, accused World Liberty insiders in a post on X of using lending arrangements to cash out. He called on crypto exchanges to delist both cryptocurrencies.

Sun sued World Liberty in April over the freezing of his token holdings and alleged extortion. World Liberty, which has rejected his allegations, filed its own lawsuit against Sun in May, accusing him of defamation.

Earlier in 2026, World Liberty used its own WLFI tokens as collateral to borrow stablecoins on Dolomite, a lending platform co-founded by the venture’s chief technology officer. World Liberty has previously defended the arrangement.

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In a statement on X, WLFI said it sold a portion of its treasury-owned coins and consolidated its collateral to manage risks.

“When markets experience a significant downturn, reducing leverage and strengthening financial positions is the prudent thing to do,” the company said. “We will continue to take the necessary steps to further reduce leverage, strengthen our financial position, and protect our ecosystem.”

The latest decline in WLFI renewed concerns among traders about the risk of the collateral being liquidated.

A spokesperson for World Liberty said in an e-mailed statement that every USD1 token “is, and will always remain, redeemable for one US dollar,” and directed further inquiries to the venture’s official account on X.

While steep price swings are commonplace in speculative cryptocurrencies, stability is central to the appeal of USD1. The brief departure from its US dollar peg compounds a difficult few months for the stablecoin, whose market capitalisation has shrunk from US$5.4 billion in February to US$2.9 billion, per CoinGecko. BLOOMBERG