Don’t just wait for the lucky dragon

Last year provided a powerful illustration of the benefits of this approach. At the beginning of 2023, almost everybody was on alert for a recession in the US and worried about what that would mean for the performance of equity markets around the world. This led to a rush for the safety of cash deposits, as investors waited for interest rates and bond yields to peak and for the recession to pass.

One year on, we are still waiting for a recession; and bond yields peaked much later than expected. Once they did, they dropped dramatically in Q4.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Those guided exclusively by trying to time the market or putting too much of their wealth into higher yielding deposits did much worse than those who maintained a diversified foundation portfolio.

For instance, our CIO Signature investment strategies which adopt a diversified approach delivered healthy returns in 2023. Our Growth strategy, with a higher weight to equities than bonds, rose over 13 per cent; our Balanced strategy was up by over 11 per cent. Our Income Generating strategy was higher by almost 9 per cent. Those are better than the average annual returns generated over the past century.

Of course, the path was not a straight line. The more volatile Growth strategy fell more than 9 per cent peak-to-trough during the year. However, experienced investors targeting to grow their wealth over the long run would know that any significant decline in a diversified foundation allocation is a buying opportunity.

Cash deposits still look attractive today, given close to 5 per cent yields on offer in US dollar short-term Treasury notes. However, many investors often ignore the reinvestment risk, or what would happen to those deposits when they mature in a year’s time. Interest rates a year from now may well be much lower than where they are today. Investors would have to then park their matured deposits at lower interest rates.

If an investor is really worried about the investment outlook because of a recession over the next six to 12 months, a more fruitful way to park savings would likely be in a foundation portfolio with a relatively conservative asset allocation strategy. Such a strategy would have a larger allocation into a mix of government and corporate bonds than stocks.

This strategy is not only likely to provide income close to the current cash deposit rates, but it would offer the potential for additional returns as yields on government bonds decline (and therefore bond prices rise) in the event of a recession. Another key benefit is an opportunity to profit from any upside in equities should the recession be delayed by yet another year.

As we head into the Year of the Dragon, this is the lesson I think 2023 taught us: Start with a foundation allocation that suits your risk appetite and financial needs, and then add to this on a regular basis, accelerating the investments should the performance deteriorate. Follow up with opportunistic investments if you want to, but only after a foundation portfolio is in place.

If you follow this time-tested principle, you will thank yourself – and not just the lucky dragon – for your good fortune.

The writer is global head of wealth management, deposits and mortgages, Standard Chartered Bank