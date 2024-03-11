THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT ·
Subscribers

Embracing stock markets’ all-time highs

Narrow leadership often marks the peak of a bull market, but this isn’t the situation currently

Leonardo Drago

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 6:26 pm
The stock market rally has broadened widely over the last three months, suggesting a healthy bull market.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

This Time is Different

STOCK markets’ ascent to new peaks ignites a potent mix of excitement and caution among investors. In the last few months, there has been a remarkable surge across financial markets worldwide, with even stalwart markets like Japan breaking free from the shackles of a three-decade-long bear market. Assets such as gold and Bitcoin have also hit new all-time highs.

Amid these gains, there have been two notable exceptions – Hong Kong and mainland China – which are mired in a multi-year bear market from the fallout of the debt bubble linked to real estate. Index values are back at prices last seen in 2006.

When faced with these choices, many investors see more opportunity in allocating to value...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth

Winds of change for S-Reits as interest rates normalise

Magnificent Seven stocks aren’t too pricey: JP Morgan strategists

Nomura rejigs US investing arm, plans to grow private credit

Singapore marks catastrophe bond milestone amid record issuance and returns

History’s lessons: Back to basics

MAS waivers for Sabana, Sias rebuke of Great Eastern could be heartening signs for minorities

Breaking News

Most Popular