Finding success as a female portfolio manager: Think logically, independently and communicate

Asia is at top of table in female fund manager representation over last few years: Citywire

[SINGAPORE] Low Guan Yi, M&G Investments’ head of Asia fixed income, was genuinely surprised that female fund manager leadership appears to have declined on a global scale.

Data from Citywire showed a dip in active female fund managers worldwide in 2026 to 12.6 per cent, from 12.9 per cent last year, marking the first drop in 11 years.

But this has not been the case in Low’s nearly 30 years as a portfolio manager in Asia, she told The Business Times in an interview.