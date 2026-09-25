The Business Times
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Finding success as a female portfolio manager: Think logically, independently and communicate

Asia is at top of table in female fund manager representation over last few years: Citywire

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 03:00 PM
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    • Low Guan Yi, head of Asia fixed income at M&G Investments, covers 10 markets as portfolio manager.
    • Low Guan Yi, head of Asia fixed income at M&G Investments, covers 10 markets as portfolio manager. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Low Guan Yi, M&G Investments’ head of Asia fixed income, was genuinely surprised that female fund manager leadership appears to have declined on a global scale.

    Data from Citywire showed a dip in active female fund managers worldwide in 2026 to 12.6 per cent, from 12.9 per cent last year, marking the first drop in 11 years.

    But this has not been the case in Low’s nearly 30 years as a portfolio manager in Asia, she told The Business Times in an interview.

    Investment portfoliosFixed income markets

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