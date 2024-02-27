Investing in the Dragon year: No room for complacency

The surge in equities was spurred by expectations of early and sustained rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

IN TRADITIONAL Chinese folklore, dragons are one of the most powerful animals as they symbolise strength, prosperity and success. We have just entered the lunar Yang Wood Dragon year. The biggest events in the previous Wood Dragon year – 60 years ago – could point us to what lies ahead in 2024.

In 1964, the US experienced the most powerful earthquake in its history at 9.2 magnitude in Alaska. That same year, Europe committed to build the Eurotunnel, and the 1964 Summer Olympics was held in Tokyo, the first in an Asian country.

While there were immense challenges, there were also great opportunities in that Dragon year. Applying this pattern to the investment context in 2024 suggests we would...