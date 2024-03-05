Navigating challenges in US commercial real estate

Office space prices have dropped in financial hubs from London to Tokyo, but US cities have experienced notably steep declines. San Francisco, which enjoyed high demand from technology companies for years, had the highest vacancy rate in the country in the fourth quarter of 2023 at 37 per cent, Savills reported.

Implications on other stakeholders

Concerns regarding how this situation would affect other stakeholders have heightened. Lenders such as banks could look to sell these US CRE loans to cut losses, or make more loan provisions. For instance, New York Community Bancorp has already announced net losses of US$252 million in Q4 2023 due to its US CRE loan portfolio. It has announced a dividend cut and is preserving its reserves to manage further losses.

As these commercial properties in top-tier US cities used to attract global investments, the impact is felt by lenders beyond the country. For instance, Japan’s Aozora Bank recently revised its financial outlook for the fiscal year ending Mar 31, 2024, to anticipate a net loss of 28 billion yen (S$250.2 million). This is in stark contrast with its prior forecast of a net profit of 24 billion yen, primarily due to its exposure to loans in US CRE.

Germany’s Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Aareal Bank are facing higher unsecured borrowing costs as investors turn increasingly cautious about their problematic US loans.

Within South Korea, some local investment companies and asset managers, such as Mirae Asset Securities and Hana Securities, are major investors of US CRE. Both reported losses last year due to their exposure.

Canada’s Sun Life Financial has witnessed a sharp decline in the value of its US office investments, especially in a San Francisco building. Additionally, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) recently sold its 29 per cent stake in a Manhattan office tower located at 360 Park Avenue South for just US$1 to Boston Properties, which would also take on CPPIB’s share of the project debt.

Elevated rates add pressure

These troubles are unlikely to dissipate anytime soon. We believe the market consensus is still overly optimistic about the probability of rate cuts this year. With the resilient US economy and the uncertainties surrounding the Red Sea that could potentially drive up shipping and freight costs, inflationary pressures will be sustained.

This suggests interest rates will remain elevated, which would further exacerbate the credit crunch for the property sector.

Overall, the US CRE sector is plagued by the challenges of elevated interest rates after an era of cheap money, and a structural shift in how people work after the pandemic. Hence, with the various uncertainties, it may be prudent to trim any portfolio exposure to US CRE, such as regional banks and US office real estate investment trusts.

The writer is a research analyst with the research and portfolio management team of FSMOne.com, a Singapore subsidiary of iFast Corporation