Subscribers

Next-gen wealth transition? This philanthropist has a larger vision

Alice Hung plans to give most of her wealth away through the Paeonia Foundation, a pillar of her Singapore family office, in support of talent and research in science and technology

Genevieve Cua

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 7:04 pm
Alice Hung, founder of Paeonia group, is determined to give most of her wealth away.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Philanthropy

MOST ultra-wealthy asset owners fret about how to hand over the reins of business and wealth to future generations. Self-made entrepreneur Alice Y Hung is having none of that.

Hung, who founded a leading testing equipment and laboratory instrumentation business, is determined to give most of her wealth away. By giving to education and the academe, among others, she aims to build a legacy far larger than her immediate family.

She recently gifted US$5 million to the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to establish a professorship in science and technology. A portion of the gift will go towards academic collaboration with her alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

The gift is merely...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Family offices

NTU

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth

Investing in the Dragon year: No room for complacency

Five guidelines for building a stock portfolio

Book review: Four pillars to help you make better financial decisions

Opportunities in investments to quench global thirst

Start of churn-and-earn bull market for bonds

Clearing the air on CPF Life: the best annuity in the market

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article