Next-gen wealth transition? This philanthropist has a larger vision

Alice Hung, founder of Paeonia group, is determined to give most of her wealth away.

MOST ultra-wealthy asset owners fret about how to hand over the reins of business and wealth to future generations. Self-made entrepreneur Alice Y Hung is having none of that.

Hung, who founded a leading testing equipment and laboratory instrumentation business, is determined to give most of her wealth away. By giving to education and the academe, among others, she aims to build a legacy far larger than her immediate family.

She recently gifted US$5 million to the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to establish a professorship in science and technology. A portion of the gift will go towards academic collaboration with her alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn).

