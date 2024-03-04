SCIENCE OF WEALTH ·
On the risks of inflation and longevity: Why we need to invest our CPF savings

Investing over the long term enables members to harness the power of compounding and reap real returns

Samuel Rhee

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 4:24 pm
Investing our CPF savings is an increasingly important way to build a bigger nest egg.
THE impending changes to the Central Provident Fund (CPF), recently announced in the Budget, have caused quite a stir. Through all the debate and discussion, it’s important to remember that CPF is a tool that every Singaporean should personalise and take advantage of.

It is a critically important resource that members can control to effectively grow their personal savings and wealth, whether through the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS), or later through CPF Life.

Investing is an important aspect of securing the financial future of individuals and their loved ones. And investing through the CPFIS is an increasingly important way to build a bigger nest egg – whether through safer and less risky...

CPF

