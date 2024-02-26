Opportunities in investments to quench global thirst

WE OFTEN think of water as an abundant resource as it covers about 70 per cent of the earth’s surface. However, the majority of this is seawater.
Freshwater makes up just 3 per cent of the world’s water, of which about 69 per cent is locked up in ice and glaciers. Another 30 per cent is in the ground, leaving only about 1 per cent in the form of surface water and others.
With a lack of sufficient infrastructure, a booming population and climate change, the world is already in a global water crisis, and more regions are facing the reality of a parched future.
The United Nations expects the world’s population to grow to 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100.
Naturally,...