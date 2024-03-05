CIO CORNER ·
Subscribers

Quiet luxury brands ring in greater returns

Brands which eschew flashy logos and imaging outperform in terms of operating margins, revenue growth and return on equity

Hou Wey Fook

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 7:43 pm
Millennials favour quiet luxury brands which honour craftsmanship and signal exclusivity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

CIO Corner

IF A tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? In the same vein, if a luxury good is worn by an individual and no one recognises it, does it still have value?

The answer is a resounding yes.

Late 2023, the DBS Chief Investment Office identified “quiet luxury” as a key investment theme. Quiet luxury stands apart from the broader luxury industry in that it does not draw attention to itself. Unlike the flashy branding of some luxury brands – think, for instance, conspicuous monograms and loud logos – quiet luxury prefers subtlety.

Quiet luxury, in short, speaks only to a group of insiders, encapsulating the Gen-Z slang: “If you know, you know.”

A bag...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Luxury assets

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth

Primer on private credit: Premium yields but specialised skills required

Mixed signals from gold and the Magnificent Seven stocks

Navigating challenges in US commercial real estate

On the risks of inflation and longevity: Why we need to invest our CPF savings

CFA Society to put together code on diversity, inclusion and equity for Singapore investment firms

Early family legacy planning, consistent review can help mitigate risks: panel

Breaking News

Most Popular