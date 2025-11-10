AI can help your finances – without losing the human touch

The shift is from automation to augmentation, using technology not merely to save time but to make money

AI can help guard against emotional decisions by identifying when portfolios drift too far from targets or when risk levels rise beyond what an investor can tolerate. IMAGE: PIXABAY

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) has moved from buzzword to bottom line. In investing, it no longer just automates processes or crunches numbers. It helps investors build smarter portfolios, manage risk in real time, and uncover opportunities at scale that human analysis alone might miss. The shift is from automation to augmentation, using technology not merely to save time but to make money.

The first wave of digital wealth management was about access. Investors could open accounts online, use robo-advisers and receive portfolios matched to broad risk categories. That was helpful but limited.

The next phase is about precision. AI enables what wealth managers call hyper-personalisation: portfolios built around each individual’s goals, risk tolerance and behaviour. It can analyse thousands of data points to generate insightful analysis, automatically rebalance holdings, and even summarise research in seconds. The technology acts like a financial co-pilot, quietly monitoring your investments while you get on with your life.