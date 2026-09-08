Is AI the latest ‘holy grail’ in investing?

CIO CORNER

As its use spreads, it may improve the investment process without delivering a durable edge

The problem is not whether AI can find predictive signals. It is whether those signals remain valuable once others can find them too. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

OVER the past four decades, I have seen investors chase successive “holy grails”, from portfolio insurance in the 1980s and risk parity in the 1990s, to smart beta in the 2000s.

None repealed the fundamental trade-off between risk and return.

Today, artificial intelligence-driven investing is touted as the next holy grail. It would be easy to dismiss this as another turn of the same cycle, but that would be premature.