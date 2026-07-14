The Business Times
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Apac investors want more from active management than outperformance

They are managing portfolios at a time when risks are compounding faster than established playbooks can handle

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    • Apac investors want asset managers who can proactively move with the market, not just interpret it, as do their global counterparts.
    • Apac investors want asset managers who can proactively move with the market, not just interpret it, as do their global counterparts. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Gopi Mirchandani

    Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 04:37 PM

    ACTIVE management is having a moment in Asia-Pacific – not because markets are calm (they are not) but because an overwhelming majority of institutional investors and wealth managers across the region are confident it can help them navigate what comes next.

    The more interesting question is why.

    Schroders’ latest Global Investor Insights Survey 2026, which covered more than 1,000 institutional investors, wealth managers and intermediaries worldwide – including 245 from Apac – found that 86 per cent from the region are confident that active management can help them achieve their investment objectives over the next 12 to 18 months.

    Fund management

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