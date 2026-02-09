Apollo’s Q4 profit rises on strong inflows

An origination of US$97 billion in new loans and other investments has driven its quarterly growth, it says

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan has set targets to manage $1 trillion by 2026 and US$1.5 trillion by 2029. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Apollo Global Management reported a 13 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Monday (Feb 9), buoyed by inflows of fresh client money and strong debt origination.

The New York-based alternative asset manager posted adjusted net income of US$1.5 billion, or US$2.5 a share, for the last three months of the year. That is higher than US$1.4 billion, or US$2.2 a share, from the year-ago period.

Quarterly growth was driven by origination of US$97 billion in new loans and other investments, the company said.

Apollo was founded in 1990 with a focus on private equity, before expanding into corporate credit.

It has become a major lender and built up a large insurance business, taking control of retirement services company Athene in 2021.

The group raked in US$42 billion in the quarter, pushing total assets under management to US$938 billion. CEO Marc Rowan has set targets to manage US$1 trillion by 2026 and US$1.5 trillion by 2029.

Fee-related earnings from managing assets, as well as arranging debt and equity transactions, hit US$690 million – a 25 per cent jump from the year-ago period.

Rowan said the company was focused on “advancing retirement solutions” and “enabling new buyers to access private markets at scale”.

The capital solutions unit, which extends credit in different forms, including direct lending and asset-backed finance, generated US$226 million in fees in the quarter.

Its so-called hybrid value fund, which grants financing that sits between debt and equity, logged 3.6 per cent returns, versus 1.9 per cent for its flagship private-equity fund.

Management fees in equity bounced 42 per cent year on year, but remained at less than half the value of fees in credit.

Demand for investments among wealthy individuals has become an increasingly important source of business for asset managers.

Apollo reported US$4 billion of quarterly inflows into that part of the business, focused on semi-liquid products, which allow investors to take periodic payouts, and alternatives to traditional government or corporate bonds.

Markets gyrated last week on concerns that disruption from artificial intelligence could undermine investment theses in large sectors such as software.

The jitters spread to asset managers, including Apollo, prompting several of its peers to disclose the weighting of software in their portfolios. REUTERS