Are investors complacent or savvy in looking past the noise?

Focusing on the enduring fundamentals will drive long-term portfolio success

Higher oil and gas prices act as a hidden tax on consumers and businesses, thereby slowing overall economic activity and fuelling inflation. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

A LITTLE more than two months into 2026 and we already have an exhaustive list of market-moving events.

These include the ongoing geopolitical standoff in the Middle East, the US capture of Venezuelan former president Nicolas Maduro, threats to Greenland’s sovereignty and the latest US Supreme Court tariff ruling followed by US President Donald Trump’s avowal of a revamped tariff structure, to name a few.

Global equities hit all-time highs as recently as at late February. However, if you had told me at the beginning of the year that we are in for such an intense and steady stream of news flow, I would have probably said that markets would be significantly lower.