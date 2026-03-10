The Business Times
CIO CORNER
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Are investors complacent or savvy in looking past the noise?

Focusing on the enduring fundamentals will drive long-term portfolio success

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Higher oil and gas prices act as a hidden tax on consumers and businesses, thereby slowing overall economic activity and fuelling inflation.
    • Higher oil and gas prices act as a hidden tax on consumers and businesses, thereby slowing overall economic activity and fuelling inflation. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Steve Brice

    Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 04:36 PM

    A LITTLE more than two months into 2026 and we already have an exhaustive list of market-moving events.

    These include the ongoing geopolitical standoff in the Middle East, the US capture of Venezuelan former president Nicolas Maduro, threats to Greenland’s sovereignty and the latest US Supreme Court tariff ruling followed by US President Donald Trump’s avowal of a revamped tariff structure, to name a few.

    Global equities hit all-time highs as recently as at late February. However, if you had told me at the beginning of the year that we are in for such an intense and steady stream of news flow, I would have probably said that markets would be significantly lower.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CIO Corner

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More