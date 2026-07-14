The Business Times
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CIO CORNER

Are markets too greedy?

As the semiconductor mania faces a reality check, here’s how to counter market excess and pivot towards a resilient asset blend

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    • Investors are still positioned greedily but are starting to be fearful. The South Korean stock market, for instance, is up by 62.5% this year, but is currently down 25% from its highest close.
    • Investors are still positioned greedily but are starting to be fearful. The South Korean stock market, for instance, is up by 62.5% this year, but is currently down 25% from its highest close. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Steve Brice

    Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 03:13 PM

    THERE are increasing signs of investor euphoria globally, most notably in the semiconductor space, and especially in South Korea and Taiwan. In these two markets in particular, there has been a sense among investors that stocks can only go up.

    As a battle-hardened investor, I worry that we are getting closer to the peak of this sentiment. At the same time, I recognise that this euphoria can continue for longer than expected. So, what should investors do?

    The answer is that they should strike a balance. We do not know when the bull market will experience a significant correction or transition into a more sustained bear market, but investors need to actively prepare for that possibility.

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