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Asia’s different economic stories are opening up opportunities in fixed income

The region’s credit markets are weathering the recent geopolitical stress with resilience

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    • China's bond market trades on domestic fundamentals, reinforcing the country's role as a diversification anchor.
    • China's bond market trades on domestic fundamentals, reinforcing the country's role as a diversification anchor. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Navin Saigal

    Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 06:15 PM

    “IT WAS the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

    The famous opening line from Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities could just as easily describe the global economy today, marked by heightened geopolitical tension, but also significant investment opportunities.

    The escalation of tensions in the Middle East has added a fresh layer of uncertainty to global markets, with oil prices emerging as a key pressure point for markets.

    Fixed income marketsAsia-PacificAsia economy

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