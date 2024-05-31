Building a lasting legacy: Why securing your family’s financial future should start sooner rather than later

What is Indexed Universal Life (IUL)?

IUL is designed to give you the best of both worlds – lifelong protection and upside growth potential with downside protection. It is similar to other life insurance policies in that it offers a death benefit, but what sets it apart is that it also allows you to grow your money over time by growing your policy value. This helps you build wealth even while giving you protection.

How does it work?

The premium(s) you pay will be allocated to the General Account and Index Account according to your choice. Any insurance charges will be deducted before this.

Flexible premium term: After paying the minimum initial premium, the flexibility is yours to choose paying the remaining premiums over a preferred period or in one lump sum.

Designed around your risk appetite: When it comes to growing your policy value, you are in control. You can allocate funds between the General Account and Index Account to suit your risk appetite as you prefer.

Protection from market loss: Life is rarely a straight line, so it is good to know the crediting rate of your Index Account will not go below a floor rate of 0 per cent, therefore protecting you from market loss.

Buffer against market volatility: You can choose to opt in for the automatic premium spread feature that will dollar cost average your premium amount, spreading out your investment regardless of market fluctuation.

No-lapse guarantee benefit: Enjoy the security of knowing that the specified sum insured is guaranteed until the death of the life insured or for five years, whichever is earlier, with a no-lapse guarantee benefit.