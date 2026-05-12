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Can the portfolio career be another piece of the retirement puzzle?

The approach gives people the flexibility to extend their income-producing years, and helps them stay active and engaged

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    • A portfolio career generates income across multiple streams from a mix of skills and experience. It requires intentional effort: upskilling or carving out time to explore alternative paths.
    • A portfolio career generates income across multiple streams from a mix of skills and experience. It requires intentional effort: upskilling or carving out time to explore alternative paths. ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

    Angela Lai

    Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 04:24 PM

    THE “financial independence, retire early” (Fire) movement has grabbed headlines by challenging how we think about work, money and retirement.

    Often associated with a frugal lifestyle to maximise savings, Fire advocates leaving the professional career as early as possible and then stopping work entirely, or stepping down to low-key jobs to cover daily expenses, while a nest egg compounds quietly in the background.

    Similarly challenging the conventional work script and gaining quiet traction is an alternative concept called the “portfolio career”, which balances multiple income streams in ways that retain intellectual engagement while generating meaningful income.

    CFA Singapore InsightsRetirement

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