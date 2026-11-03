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China tech: Is the market pricing in too much regulatory fear?

Recent earnings suggest profitability of Chinese e-commerce giants is already recovering

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    • Alibaba was one of the biggest casualties when the Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 5% on Oct 22. Investor sentiment towards Chinese technology stocks remains fragile.
    • Alibaba was one of the biggest casualties when the Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 5% on Oct 22. Investor sentiment towards Chinese technology stocks remains fragile. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Hu You

    Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 02:38 PM

    [BEIJING] China’s technology stocks have a familiar problem: Just when investors begin to regain confidence, another regulatory announcement sends them running for the exits.

    That was precisely what happened on Oct 22, when the Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 5 per cent, its steepest single-day decline in 2026. Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan were among the biggest casualties, with Alibaba shedding 6.1 per cent in Singapore dollar terms.

    The trigger landed when China’s State Administration for Market Regulation summoned major e-commerce platforms to a meeting on product quality and consumer protection.

    China tech sector

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