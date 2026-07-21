China’s dual-velocity economy: export ascendancy amid domestic stagnation

CIO CORNER

This bifurcation is among the most consequential predicaments facing the world’s second-largest economy

THE Chinese economy in 2026 presents a striking paradox. One vector of economic activity surges upward with formidable momentum, while another drifts downward in a state of protracted torpor.

On the export front, China has achieved unprecedented heights, posting a record trade surplus approaching US$1.2 trillion in 2025, with aggregate exports expanding about 5.5 per cent to reach some US$3.8 trillion.

Conversely, domestic consumption remains intractably anaemic. Retail sales growth languishes near 1 per cent; property transactions have contracted 65 per cent from their 2020 apogee; and households have retreated into an unprecedented posture of precautionary thrift.