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China’s dual-velocity economy: export ascendancy amid domestic stagnation

This bifurcation is among the most consequential predicaments facing the world’s second-largest economy

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    • China’s solar equipment exports have reached a level equivalent to Spain’s entire installed solar capacity.
    • China’s solar equipment exports have reached a level equivalent to Spain’s entire installed solar capacity. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Kelvin Tay

    Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 05:28 PM

    THE Chinese economy in 2026 presents a striking paradox. One vector of economic activity surges upward with formidable momentum, while another drifts downward in a state of protracted torpor.

    On the export front, China has achieved unprecedented heights, posting a record trade surplus approaching US$1.2 trillion in 2025, with aggregate exports expanding about 5.5 per cent to reach some US$3.8 trillion.

    Conversely, domestic consumption remains intractably anaemic. Retail sales growth languishes near 1 per cent; property transactions have contracted 65 per cent from their 2020 apogee; and households have retreated into an unprecedented posture of precautionary thrift.

    China economyChinaEconomic growthconsumer spending

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