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Regions that build infrastructure, regulate flexibly and prep their workforces could pull in more investment

The most transformative economic eras of growth arise from innovation and friction. Artificial intelligence is that transformative moment. PHOTO: REUTERS

INVESTORS typically focus on how risk is priced. The scale of the artificial intelligence build-out, geopolitical fragmentation of energy and supply chains, and a higher cost of capital are all dynamics that caused investors, boardrooms and traders to wring their hands and hesitate.

These headwinds are not simply meant to be endured. Investors should instead consider optimising the dynamics. Defensive posturing can cause them to miss out on potential opportunities.

Historically, the most transformative economic eras of growth arise from innovation and friction. AI is that transformative moment.

What markets perceive as headwinds are part of the noise surrounding profound change. We believe these forces may create some of the most compelling investment opportunities of the coming decade and beyond.

AI build-out’s next phase

Despite political pressures, we believe the AI buildout will continue. There may be a modest reduction in its “speed limit”, which could in turn ultimately extend the cycle and make it more durable.

Regions that support infrastructure development, regulatory flexibility, and workforce preparation could attract a larger share of future investment. As a result, the economic gains from AI may spread more broadly than markets currently anticipate.

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Many investors identify pressure on hyperscaler free cash flow and rising debt issuance as the principal risks associated with AI spending. We see the matter differently. Failing to invest in transformative technology may prove far riskier than financing future growth.

Even if capital expenditure growth slows, the hyperscalers retain a formidable position. Gartner’s research found that they collectively control roughly 71 per cent of global compute capacity.

This scale gives them a meaningful advantage as AI adoption broadens, power constraints intensify, and the cost of building new data centres rises. These forces should reinforce, rather than erode, their competitive moats.

Importantly, technological transformations of this magnitude rarely proceed in a straight line. They tend to create a series of mini cycles as enthusiasm builds, positioning becomes crowded, and expectations are reset.

Equity markets have already experienced several momentum reversals since the AI era began. We expect these episodes to remain a structural feature of the market.

For investors, however, while we believe the hyperscalers are well-positioned, the next phase of the AI opportunity may potentially extend beyond compute capacity.

Cybersecurity represents one important beneficiary. As organisations connect sensitive data to AI systems and autonomous software agents, they expand the potential attack surface. Anthropic estimates that, relative to a human baseline of 1x, a chatbot can increase exposure to 4x, and an agent to 10x.

Networks of agents can magnify that exposure further. As AI adoption grows, autonomous agents will continuously test enterprise perimeters while humans remain a critical source of vulnerability.

Security will therefore move from a supporting function to a strategic priority. We therefore expect enterprise security spend to increase more quickly than the market currently anticipates.

Investors often focus on the most visible winners of technological revolutions. The larger opportunity may lie with the enablers. If the first phase of AI rewarded compute capacity, the next phase may reward companies that secure, organise and operationalise the world’s data.

Geopolitics and the fortification of supply chains

The geopolitical landscape remains deeply fragmented. Defence, energy security and economic resilience increasingly take precedence over international cooperation and efficiency.

As nations pursue greater strategic autonomy, governments and corporations continue to redesign supply chains, secure critical inputs and build redundancy into essential infrastructure. The scale and duration of this transition remain underappreciated, in our view.

The Institute for Supply Management said that supplier delivery times are now at the slowest levels since 2022. Years of underinvestment, shifting trade relationships and sustained infrastructure demand have constrained capacity.

These pressures suggest that the push towards greater self-sufficiency still has considerable room to run.

Energy sits at the centre of this shift. Reliable, abundant and secure power has become a strategic asset. Countries cannot build data centres, expand domestic manufacturing, electrify transportation or strengthen national security without dependable energy.

This will require investment, and companies along the energy infrastructure value chain should benefit from this multiyear cycle.

Global competition for capital

Only a few years ago, investors widely assumed that low interest rates would remain a permanent feature of the investment landscape. Central banks described inflation as transitory, maintained extraordinary stimulus well into the post-Covid recovery, and underestimated the durability of price pressures.

The US Federal Reserve has struggled to return inflation sustainably to its 2 per cent target ever since.

In 2026, loose financial conditions, strong nominal growth, tight labour markets, and persistent service-sector inflation have again challenged the expectation of rapid disinflation. Additionally, price pressures are broadening within the US Consumer Price Index.

At the same time, governments and corporations face enormous demands for capital. Artificial intelligence, reshoring, energy security, defence, and ageing infrastructure all require sustained investment.

Governments must finance these priorities while also managing expanding deficits and rising interest expenses alongside generally ageing populations. This is clear in the data, as US Treasury withdrawals of operating cash, a proxy for Federal spending, are rising 12 per cent year on year.

The result is a global capital expenditure boom unfolding alongside some of the highest government bond yields in nearly two decades in the US, Europe, and parts of Asia. Nonetheless, higher borrowing costs have not eliminated investment demand.

Rather, governments and corporations increasingly compete for capital. That competition should place a premium on projects, companies and countries that can deploy capital productively.

For investors, this environment creates potential opportunity rather than simply imposing a constraint. Scarcer and more expensive capital can restore discipline, differentiate strong business models from weak ones, and reward companies that generate durable cash flows while financing essential investment.

Valuations are also becoming more compelling. The US forward price-earnings multiple now stands more than 15 per cent below its five-year average, while the technology sector trades roughly 31 per cent below average, following one of the most significant valuation resets in the past three decades.

Combined with resilient earnings growth and a constructive earnings outlook, recent equity market drawdowns have created a more attractive backdrop for long-term investors.

The writer is head of portfolio strategy, Citi Wealth