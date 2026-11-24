DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

Maybe not for now, but the AI arena’s circular financing could tank the market if AI investment returns are weak

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive officer by the Nvidia board, following pressure from Donald Trump and other stakeholders. PHOTO: REUTERS

DOES a 35 per cent drop in Nvidia shares that not only upset the US stock market but also disturbed markets outside America qualify as a “black swan” event?

That would depend on how deep and far-reaching the fallout from the chipmaker’s share price collapse turns out to be. The situation is clearly very fluid. Jensen Huang has been unanimously reinstated as chief executive by the Nvidia board following pressure from US President Donald Trump and stakeholders.

Many people and countries are relying heavily on the future of artificial intelligence – whatever that might turn out to be. Consequently, a collapse of Nvidia shares could have severe implications far beyond just the future of the company. Some people are not prepared to take that chance, regardless of what Huang has done.

Nvidia essentially sits at the heart of AI and the tech sector. It supplies many of the chips that allow AI to work. There are other chipmakers, of course. But Nvidia’s chips are reckoned to be the gold standard, streets ahead of the competition.

Regardless of what happens at Nvidia, there is no question that it would ever stop supplying the chips that will help make AI happen.

Running up a down escalator

The key question is, however, what would happen if Nvidia was unable to significantly improve its product suite. Its fortunes have been closely tied to its founder, Huang. Can the company be nearly as innovative without him in the driving seat?

The company’s success hinges on its ability to continually design better, faster and more power-efficient chips that make upgrading existing AI infrastructure desirable, if not imperative.

For Nvidia, it is akin to running up a down escalator. It cannot afford to stop improving its chips. The downward drag on its power-hungry chips impels it to regularly upgrade its product offering.

Since 2010, it has enhanced its AI chips no fewer than half a dozen times. The H100 was launched only in 2022 and is now considered passe. Developers today want the Vera and the Rubin. They will want something even better tomorrow.

Failure to develop a better Vera is unlikely to halt the progress of AI, though. The AI genie is now out of the bottle. We cannot go back in time and pretend that AI never happened.

But there is a problem.

The death spiral

Nvidia not only supplies the chips that make AI work. It also provides the financing and equity backing to cloud providers, neoclouds and AI model developers. In return for receiving the welcome handouts, they buy Nvidia’s chips.

Consequently, Nvidia is seen as the central banker for AI. Any hint of a freeze in this circular financing arrangement could not only threaten the rapid AI buildout, but it could also dent valuations of anything remotely related to AI. Circular financing could turn into a death spiral.

This is where the notion of a black swan comes in. A black swan is an extremely rare and unpredictable event that could have severe consequences. It is not possible to predict such events, though many may still want to try. After all, who could have imagined that Huang would be caught up in a bawdy spying scandal?

Jensen Huang is back. But the problems at Nvidia remain. Could poor corporate governance and an abrupt end to circular financing turn out to be as traumatic as the bursting of the dotcom bubble? Could they be as damaging as the 2008 financial crisis or the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019?

It is hardly surprising that some investors are keen to forestall the worst scenario. To date, nothing fundamentally has changed. But his return may suggest the vulnerabilities could be much bigger than we imagine.

In the balance

US Federal Reserve governor Michael Barr has flagged some concerning figures. He said the Fed’s latest financial stability report has found that on-balance-sheet debt among the seven largest AI firms is expected to surpass US$800 billion before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, off-balance-sheet liabilities, such as long-term data centre leases, energy supply contracts, and collateral guarantees, now exceed US$3 trillion.

He reckons that the web of circular financing – in which major chipmakers and hyperscalers invest over US$100 billion into smaller startups, which in turn use those funds to purchase computing capacity – could amplify market stress if AI investment returns disappoint.

Barr believes that while large US banks hold substantial capital buffers, elevated leverage among hedge funds could result in a sharp repricing of AI valuations. That could trigger rapid deleveraging and counterparty strain in the ecosystem.

Put another way, a drop in AI stocks could bring down the entire market. For now, disaster has been averted. But we have been warned. The swan is probably looking more grey than black, which suggests a bad outcome tends to unfold more slowly.

Consequently, we could have more time to prepare. But what has happened should not be underestimated. We might have dodged a bullet this time around, but circular financing has not magically gone away.

As for me, focusing on high-dividend stocks with strong cash flows could be one way to hedge. After all, that is what income investing has always been about.

The writer is co-founder of The Smart Investor