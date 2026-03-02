Do you trade or invest?

It is important to bear in mind that every trade costs money, and trading too frequently can eat into our overall returns

Legendary investor Warren Buffett once said that frequent trading is good for brokers, but not for investors. PHOTO: REUTERS

FESTIVE periods such as Chinese New Year usually mean some time off from our spreadsheets and laptops, and a break of a day or two from managing our portfolios. But just how easy is it for us to take a break from trading?

Are we, for instance, a compulsive trader but do not even know it? Do we feel the need to trade in increasingly larger amounts just to get the same “buzz” that smaller deals used to provide us with?

It can happen without us even knowing, because trading can be addictive.