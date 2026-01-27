The Business Times
A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Four telltale signs of an AI boom or bust

Make sure firms are delivering durable revenue streams by looking out for things such as specific dollar figures

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Meta Platforms has been transparent about its AI revenue. Its recent earnings briefing showed that AI-powered ad tools generate a US$60 billion annual run rate.
    • Meta Platforms has been transparent about its AI revenue. Its recent earnings briefing showed that AI-powered ad tools generate a US$60 billion annual run rate. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Chin Hui Leong

    Published Tue, Jan 27, 2026 · 06:02 PM

    VIRTUALLY every company is touting artificial intelligence (AI) today. But here’s the thing: There’s a major difference between “AI-powered” marketing speak and actual revenue improving the bottom line.

    With Big Tech collectively pouring hundreds of billions into AI infrastructure, investors need a framework to separate the substance from the spin.

    In essence, the question is not whether AI is headed for a boom or bust.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    A smart look at investing

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More