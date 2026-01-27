Four telltale signs of an AI boom or bust
Make sure firms are delivering durable revenue streams by looking out for things such as specific dollar figures
- Meta Platforms has been transparent about its AI revenue. Its recent earnings briefing showed that AI-powered ad tools generate a US$60 billion annual run rate. PHOTO: REUTERS
VIRTUALLY every company is touting artificial intelligence (AI) today. But here’s the thing: There’s a major difference between “AI-powered” marketing speak and actual revenue improving the bottom line.
With Big Tech collectively pouring hundreds of billions into AI infrastructure, investors need a framework to separate the substance from the spin.
In essence, the question is not whether AI is headed for a boom or bust.
