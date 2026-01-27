Four telltale signs of an AI boom or bust

Make sure firms are delivering durable revenue streams by looking out for things such as specific dollar figures

Meta Platforms has been transparent about its AI revenue. Its recent earnings briefing showed that AI-powered ad tools generate a US$60 billion annual run rate. PHOTO: REUTERS

VIRTUALLY every company is touting artificial intelligence (AI) today. But here’s the thing: There’s a major difference between “AI-powered” marketing speak and actual revenue improving the bottom line.

With Big Tech collectively pouring hundreds of billions into AI infrastructure, investors need a framework to separate the substance from the spin.

In essence, the question is not whether AI is headed for a boom or bust.