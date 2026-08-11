The Business Times
business-time-50

This fund uses AI to pick stocks – and avoids concentration risk

It evaluates more than 150 indicators across technical analysis, company fundamentals and academic research

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 07:00 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Eric Kong (left) and Kevin Tok, co-founders and executive directors of Aggregate Asset Management. The firm pursues an “ultra-diversified” approach aimed at downside protection.
    • Eric Kong (left) and Kevin Tok, co-founders and executive directors of Aggregate Asset Management. The firm pursues an “ultra-diversified” approach aimed at downside protection. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT FILE

    CONCENTRATION risks in global stock markets are at multidecade highs, as investors flock to the seemingly compelling potential of all things related to artificial intelligence.

    But if you are concerned about concentration risk, as AI-themed stocks take up an outsized share of market indices, home-grown boutique asset manager Aggregate Asset Management (AAM) offers an alternative.

    The firm began deploying its own stock selection engine, which it developed using machine learning – a type of AI – around 2021. Since then, the Aggregate Value Fund (AVF) has pivoted from a focus on Asia equities into a global “ultra-diversified” strategy aimed at downside protection.

    Investment portfoliosArtificial Intelligence

    TRENDING NOW

    Tribunal Magistrate Jared Kang described dismissal law as “a little more layered, difficult and unclear than it perhaps needed to be”.

    Firm loses wrongful dismissal case despite following termination clause

    The Vietnamese economy has long relied heavily on bank lending, straining commercial banks as they shoulder the bulk of the financing needed by companies and large infrastructure projects.

    Vietnam seeks US$76 billion a year from capital markets to ease reliance on banks

    Soilbuild and its executive chairman Lim Chap Huat are reportedly seeking unspecified damages over Brookfield’s alleged breach of their agreement.

    Soilbuild’s Lim Chap Huat sues Brookfield, claims it reneged on joint venture: WSJ

    UOB’s asset quality was a recurring theme across all broker notes.

    Citi, OCBC downgrade UOB post-Q2 results; RHB upgrades on valuation

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More