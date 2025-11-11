New horizons for banking: Intelligent, inclusive, interconnected

Banks that move thoughtfully to harness this potential will lead the way; those that hesitate risk being left behind

Small and medium-sized enterprises make up more than 97 per cent of all businesses, and contribute about 45 per cent of the Asean region's GDP. Yet many are underserved by traditional financial models.

THE future of banking in Asean will not be defined by owning every customer touchpoint, but by orchestrating trusted networks that embed intelligence and enable seamless connectivity. As technology accelerates and demographics shift, banking must evolve beyond transactions to deliver relevance, responsiveness and real value.

This future will be shaped by three imperatives: intelligence, inclusiveness and interconnectedness. It is not a disruption, but an opportunity to reimagine financial services.

These principles guide how we innovate – be it through artificial intelligence (AI), data or blockchain – to create systems that serve consumers and businesses better. Banks that move thoughtfully to harness this potential will lead the way; those that hesitate risk being left behind.

Smarter banking, not just smarter tech

Smarter banking starts with rethinking how technology serves people; it is not just how advanced technology is. Innovation must deliver trust, relevance and impact. While AI is a powerful enabler, its value depends on responsible deployment, measurable outcomes and a focus on customer impact.

Across the region, AI is being applied to enhance advisory services, automate customer support and improve risk modelling. But the real value lies in how these technologies integrate into a broader network, with customers at the heart of it.

This network approach allows banks to move beyond siloed systems. When data flows securely, seamlessly and meaningfully across platforms, it enables smarter decisions, faster services and more personalised experiences. It is about building infrastructure that supports real-time relevance, and not just about reactive transactions.

UOB is already embedding advanced technologies into its core capabilities to create banking that serves its customers, turning data into actionable insight that helps customers make better decisions swiftly.

A case in point is its AI-powered “branch wait-time” prediction model, which enhances transparency and improves customer satisfaction by providing real-time visibility into expected wait times. The initiative was recently recognised with the Outstanding Predictive Analytics Initiative award by The Digital Banker.

Banking that listens: inclusion and growth

Inclusion is often framed around access, and rightly so. But it is also about relevance. Across Asean, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) make up more than 97 per cent of all businesses and contribute about 45 per cent of the region’s gross domestic product. They are the backbone of economies, yet many remain underserved by traditional financial models.

At the same time, there is a rise in affluent and aspiring wealth segments, including family offices. These clients are increasingly seeking broader and more sophisticated product offerings, such as access to digital assets.

Blockchain and tokenisation represent the next frontier. They offer the potential to enhance transparency, efficiency and trust by enabling secure, real-time settlement of money and assets for consumers and businesses.

Capabilities in these areas continue to strengthen, including through participating in initiatives led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). These explorations are central to building next-generation payments and asset infrastructure that empowers seamless transactions across digital ecosystems.

In parallel, banks must also rethink how data is managed and shared to unlock deeper relevance and inclusion. Making data work harder means ensuring that it flows responsibly and securely, so that insight can translate into timely, personalised solutions. We must continue to listen and have a deep understanding of the environments our clients operate in so that we provide value to them.

Governance plays a critical role in enabling inclusive innovation. By embedding governance-by-design and robust data governance, we ensure that financial solutions are not only accessible but also secure and trustworthy. This includes clear validation protocols, post-deployment monitoring, and escalation mechanisms to safeguard customer interests.

Similarly, responsible AI governance is critical to ensure that technologies are deployed ethically, with clear accountability and measurable outcomes. UOB has implemented a comprehensive governance framework aligned with MAS’ fairness, ethics, accountability and transparency (Feat) principles, ensuring Feat in every AI-driven decision.

The bank’s AI governance model includes multi-agent risk management and human-in-the-loop evaluations to ensure that emerging technologies such as tokenisation and embedded finance are deployed responsibly across jurisdictions.

Connecting across borders and platforms

The future of banking is collaborative. Consumers live in ecosystems where they can shop, invest and transact across many platforms. Banks must be able to plug into these networks, offering services that are embedded, seamless and interoperable.

A joint paper by UOB, PwC and the Singapore FinTech Association showed that Asean fintech funding has surged tenfold since 2015, a sign of investor confidence in early-stage innovation.

Platform-centric ecosystems are reshaping how financial services are delivered, from payments to lending to wealth management. This shift requires banks to think beyond their own walls and embrace models of partnership and integration.

Tokenisation and cross-network interoperability are shaping the next chapter of finance. Industry initiatives such as Project Guardian are exploring how asset tokenisation can unlock liquidity and enhance efficiency.

Stablecoins are also gaining traction globally; and in Asean, their potential lies in enabling real-time, low-cost remittances and improving liquidity for SMEs operating across borders. These developments are promising, but what matters most is how they translate into faster, safer and more inclusive financial services for our banking clients.

A future built on purpose and possibility

We live in exciting times. We have the potential to build banking that is not only smarter, but more human. Intelligence must serve people, not overwhelm them. Inclusion should be designed into every product, not added as an afterthought. And interconnectivity should be collaborative, not complex.

Asean’s growth story will be written by SMEs and rising wealth segments. As a regional bank, UOB’s role is to empower growth drivers with financial services that are intelligent, inclusive and interconnected. This means listening better, serving faster and connecting more fairly.

Innovation, when anchored in purpose and governed responsibly, can reshape finance for the better. Governance is not a constraint; it is a catalyst for sustainable innovation. By embedding governance into every stage of the innovation life cycle, we ensure that progress is not only fast but also fair, secure and aligned with societal values.

The future is not just about technology, but also about trust, empathy and shared progress.

The writer is group head, innovation group, UOB