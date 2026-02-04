Glide-path portfolio for the CPF’s LRIS: an idea whose time has come

Here are six reasons to revive the Lifetime Retirement Investment Scheme with a mechanism that lets investors ratchet up or taper off risk-taking

The Lifetime Retirement Investment Scheme may finally come to fruition for the CPF, giving an option for those who wish to use their CPF money to invest in a low-cost portfolio to beat inflation and the Ordinary Account interest rate of 2.5%. IMAGE: PIXABAY

RECENT news that the Central Provident Fund (CPF) is reviving the Lifetime Retirement Investment Scheme (LRIS) is something of a surprise. It is welcome news and comes none too soon.

The LRIS was mooted by the CPF advisory panel in 2016. For around a decade since then, it would seem it lay dormant – until Manpower Minister Tan See Leng’s remarks in Parliament in January.

He said the Ministry of Manpower was in the “final stages” of studying the LRIS and how to support CPF members through an investment option “that would strike the right balance between risk and return”.