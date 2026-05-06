The Business Times
business-time-50

Global watchdog FSB unveils action plan on private-credit risks

It says ‘significant data challenges’ are frustrating its effort to assess vulnerabilities in the market

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Wed, May 6, 2026 · 09:41 PM
    • Federal Reserve governor Michael Barr on Sunday warned that the market could spark “psychological contagion” and a broader credit crunch.
    • Federal Reserve governor Michael Barr on Sunday warned that the market could spark “psychological contagion” and a broader credit crunch. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BASEL] The world’s top financial-stability watchdog unveiled a tentative plan to tame private-credit risk, as escalating warnings by bankers and policymakers about potential dangers collide with a political push towards deregulation.

    The Financial Stability Board (FSB) convenes central banks, regulators and finance ministries from the world’s most powerful economies.

    On Wednesday (May 6), it said “significant data challenges” had frustrated its almost year-long effort to assess vulnerabilities in the US$1.5 trillion to US$2 trillion market. 

    Exploring new ways to address those data challenges is a key part of the plan laid out by the FSB to mitigate risks. 

    Other action points include “facilitating supervisory discussions” on the way vulnerabilities could be monitored, carrying out further risk analysis directly and hammering out commonly agreed definitions for parts of the private-credit ecosystem. 

    The FSB also published almost two dozen core metrics that supervisors could monitor to get a handle on potential risks, based on the data they already collect or can obtain “relatively” easily – and a longer list of “nice-to-have” metrics. 

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    It stopped short of any policy recommendations and did not commit to a timeline for further work on the area, which has emerged as a top concern for policymakers including FSB chair and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey. 

    Rather than conclusively give the sector a clean bill of health or otherwise, the FSB’s 48-page report highlighted the areas in which potential fault lines might lie in the market.

    Federal Reserve governor Michael Barr on Sunday warned that the market could spark “psychological contagion” and a broader credit crunch.

    Concerning links between private credit and banks

    One area of concern for the FSB is links between private credit and banks.

    The report – which it began working on in July 2025 – cited industry estimates of US$270 billion to US$500 billion of drawn and undrawn bank loans by private-credit companies based on data from 2024. 

    More recent Bloomberg calculations show 13 European banks had collective private-credit exposure of US$135 billion in 2026, while 11 top US banks had US$185 billion of loans outstanding to the sector. 

    The FSB called out high concentrations among the banks’ lending to the private-credit sector, the borrowers taking the cash, and industry sectors such as healthcare and technology.

    It also indicated the potential for retail investors piling into the sector to worsen liquidity mismatches.

    FSB secretary-general John Schindler said: “The sector’s complexity, leverage and interconnectedness could amplify stress in adverse scenarios, posing broader risks to financial stability.”  

    He added that the lack of transparency could hurt investors as well as authorities since “they may have only partial information about correlations and concentrations across loan portfolios and markets”.

    “Without this information, risks may be mispriced, and vulnerabilities may go undetected,” he added.

    The FSB also noted that private-credit companies tend to lend to more indebted borrowers.

    It added that default rates are rising, and instruments sometimes rely on ratings from “smaller lesser-known agencies”. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Financial Stability BoardPrivate credit

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua is transforming the industrial conglomerate into a global asset manager and operator.

    Are Keppel’s dividends truly unsustainable – or just misunderstood?

    The Category A COE, at S$124,790, is edging closer to its all-time high of S$128,105.

    COEs for large cars up 4.3% at S$126,236, mainstream cars near S$125,000

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More