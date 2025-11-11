Is Hong Kong’s IPO boom a gateway or a risk trap?

The city has reasserted itself as the offshore gateway for mainland Chinese firms, but with that dominance comes heavy exposure to China’s economy

HKEX offers access to mainland China’s most dynamic private companies, but the market is highly concentrated. PHOTO: AFP

HONG Kong market’s IPO (initial public offer) reforms, effective from October 2025, have reshaped how deals are priced and who gets access. For investors, this marks a pivotal shift in market integrity and allocation fairness.

These reforms come amid a surge in IPOs on the Hong Kong bourse. In the first half of this year, companies listing on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) raised US$14 billion. Among them, the US$4.6 billion offering from mainland China battery manufacturer and technology company CATL marked the largest IPO worldwide so far this year, underscoring investor appetite for mainland Chinese listings.

For investors, the surge signals both opportunity and risk: Hong Kong has reasserted itself as the offshore gateway for mainland Chinese firms, but with that dominance comes heavy exposure to China’s economy.