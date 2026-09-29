The Business Times
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How the geography of wealth is changing

Investors are asking where they should invest, resulting in a shift in portfolio construction and wealth planning

Summarise
    • Singapore is Asia’s most diversified offshore wealth centre, supported by the continued expansion of its wealth-management ecosystem.
    • Singapore is Asia’s most diversified offshore wealth centre, supported by the continued expansion of its wealth-management ecosystem. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Lillian Liao

    Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 02:51 PM

    FOR decades, diversification was largely defined by asset allocation. In order to balance growth and stability, investors spread risk across equities, bonds, alternatives, real estate and commodities. Those principles remain important.

    However, in terms of wealth, diversification is increasingly taking on another dimension – geography. Investors are asking not only what they should invest in, but also where.

    Many are thinking more broadly about where they hold wealth, how it is structured, and how their financial arrangements can keep pace with increasingly global lifestyles and obligations.

    Wealth managementInvestment portfolios

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